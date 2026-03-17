‘Incredible’: Riyan Parag reflects on Premier League experience

Reflecting on his matchday experience, Parag said, “The Premier League has a massive following in India and it’s something I’ve followed since I was a kid. Being at the London Stadium and hearing the fans in full voice, the chants, the energy, the whole atmosphere, it was honestly incredible. The way the stadium echoes when everyone gets behind the team is something special. In India we feel that same emotion around cricket, so you immediately connect with it. Being there in person and to be living the dream of millions of fans back home was a great experience.”