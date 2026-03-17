‘It was destiny’: Sourav Ganguly on India’s historic 2001 Eden Gardens win

Venkatesh Prasad, who was also part of that memorable game, reflected on a moment that still lingers in his mind. “I dropped a catch. I lost it because the crowd was behind me. In the tea session, it was hell for me. I was feeling rotten. It kept playing on TV. These two guys, commentators Ravi Shastri and Ian Chappell, kept talking about it. You don’t want to be near the coach, John Wright. John said, ‘You’ve got to take those catches, man.’”