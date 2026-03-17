Mumbai Indians announce tiered ticket sales for home matches

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026, in which Mumbai will play four matches. They will begin their campaign with a home clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 29 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, then get on the road for their next two away games against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).