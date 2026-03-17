Squash: Indian stars target home victory as Indian Open begins in Mumbai

Looking forward to the tournament, Anahat Singh added, “I had a strong training period in the build-up to the tournament, which has helped me focus on improving different areas of my game. Coming into this tournament, the idea is to stay consistent with what I have been working on in practice and approach every match with the same mindset. Playing at home in front of Indian fans is always special, and I am really looking forward to competing at the Indian Open and giving it my best throughout the week. With squash set to be part of the next Olympic Games, tournaments like this are an important step as we continue working towards the bigger goal.”