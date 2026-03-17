Wrestling Federation picks squads for Sr Asian Championships; Beach Asian Games
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Woman grapplers Meenakshi Goyat, Hanshika, and Mansi Lather, along with male freestyle competitors Aman, Sandeep Singh Mann, Mukul Dahiya, and Greco-Roman Style contestants Sachin Sehrawat and Sunil Kumar, topped their respective weight categories in the selection trials for the 2026 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship.
The top continental event is scheduled to be held at Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) from April 6 to 12, with the Indian wrestlers hoping to perform well in the competition.
Meenakshi Goyat, who has previously competed in 50kg several times and has recently settled in 53kg, shocked everyone by overcoming Antim Panghal, the two-time World Championship bronze medallist, in the final bout of the women's 53 kg trials.
It was a big performance by Meenakshi as she had lost to Antim a couple of times in the trials earlier, but came back strongly this time to beat the top contender in this weight category. It was a well-fought clash with both grapplers trying their best to overcome the other. Antim is a three-time medallist in the Asian Championship, while the 25-year-old Meenakshi is a two-time national champion and trains in Sonepat under former national coach Kuldeep Malik.
In another interesting competition in the 50kg, Neelam, who defeated Shivani in the previous round, outclassed Priyanshi in the final, winning by technical superiority.
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has also picked the squad to participate in the Beach Asian Games, which is scheduled to be held in China.
The list of wrestlers selected for the 2026 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship:
Free Style:
57 Kg. Ankush DEL
61 Kg. Aman RSPB
65 Kg. Sujeet HAR
70 Kg. Abhimanyou HAR
74 Kg. Jaideep HAR
79 Kg. Sandeep Singh Mann PB
86 Kg. Mukul Dahiya DEL
92 Kg. Punit Kumar HAR
97 Kg. Vicky HAR
125 Kg. Dinesh HAR
Greek-Roman Style
55 Kg. Lalit SSCB
60 Kg. Sahil HAR
63 Kg. Sunny HAR
67 Kg. Sachin Sehrawat SSCB
72 Kg. Anil HAR
77 Kg. Aman SSCB
82 Kg. Prince HAR
87 Kg. Sunil Kumar RSPB
97 Kg. Nitesh RSPB
130 Kg. Joginder Rathi HAR
Women Wrestling
50 Kg. Neelam UP
53 Kg. Meenakshi HAR
55 Kg. Hanshika HAR
57 Kg. Manisha HAR
59 Kg. Neha HAR
62 Kg. Mansi RSPB
65 Kg. Monika RAJ
68 Kg. Mansi Lather HAR
72 Kg. Harshita RSPB
76 Kg. Kajal HAR
The following wrestlers have also been selected for participation in the Beach Asian Games scheduled to be held in China:
Free Style
70 Kg. Siddharth HAR
80 Kg. Amit HAR
90 Kg. Aryan HAR
90+ Kg. Jaspooran Singh HAR
50 Kg. Priyanshi Prajapat MP
60 Kg. Pushpa Yadav UP
70 Kg. Jaspreet Kaur PB
70+ Kg. Priya Malik HAR
--IANS
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