From Khelo India to India colours: Joya announces herself with a goal for India U17

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) When 14-year-old Joya’s volley hit the net deep in stoppage time to seal India’s 3-2 comeback win against Myanmar in Yangon on March 14, it marked a moment she will remember for a long time. Coming off the bench in only her second international appearance for the Indian U17 women’s national team, the young striker delivered the decisive goal and celebrated by immediately calling the person who had supported her the most – her mother.