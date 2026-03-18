'Great year in terms of doing what I could for the team,’ says Mandhana after 'Best International Cricketer' honour

The opening batter highlighted the significance of India’s resurgence on the global stage across men's and women’s cricket, stating, “As I mentioned in the speech, four World Cups and one Champions Trophy, that's pretty amazing. And for Indian cricket, we had a few years where there was no World Cup, and a lot of people had a lot of things to say. But to come back in the last two years and doing what the Indian cricket has done, it's just amazing. And just to be part of the evening and celebrating all the teams, it's just amazing.”