If I were with KKR, I’d ask for a spin-friendly Eden pitch for Varun & Narine: Faf

However, he also pointed out that expectations will be high, especially given the player's price tag. "In short, he is a complete package. He balances KKR’s team very well. In terms of IPL cricket, Green has a lot of potential. But form has not been on his side recently. With a price tag of INR 25.2 crores, there is a big price tag pressure he will carry. There is a lot of weight on his shoulders. The team will expect a lot from him. It will be interesting to see how he goes,” he added.