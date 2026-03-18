Indian Open squash: Om Semwal wins five-game thriller; Tanvi Khanna cruises into second round on Day 1

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) India's Om Semwal came up with a fine performance to win a five-game thriller in the men's section while Tanvi Khanna won her match in straight games in women's section on a mixed day for the hosts in the Indian Open 2026 squash championship that burst into action with high drama on Day 1 at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) courts at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.