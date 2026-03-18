IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan to captain Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pat Cummins' absence

Abhishek, meanwhile, joined SRH ahead of IPL 2019 and has been a mainstay with the side - forming an ultra-attacking opening partnership alongside Australia’s Travis Head. While the in-form Kishan hit three fifties in India’s triumphant T20 World Cup win, Abhishek finally found mojo to smash a half-century off just 18 balls in the final, which India won by 96 runs. He will look to continue the form in IPL 2026, where he will be the vice-captain of the side.