'KKR’s top order definitely needs to fire this season', opines L Balaji ahead of IPL 2026

The former pacer also highlighted the urgent need for KKR’s top-order to find form early in the season. “KKR’s top order definitely needs to fire. Last season they missed out because they let go of players like Phil Salt and Shreyas Iyer, who were phenomenal when they won the tournament in 2024. Somebody needs to step in now. Probably, Cameron Green or Finn Allen. And of course, you have a young talent like Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Their time has come now. If they do well, KKR will get massive momentum. Their performance will surely be something to watch out for,” he added.