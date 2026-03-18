Lifting U19 Women’s T20 WC trophy for second time felt quite special, says Niki Prasad

With Niki plying her trade for Delhi Capitals in WPL and Karnataka in domestic cricket, she said her aim is to get more trophies when she enters the senior team. “For me, it's not just about playing for India, but it's about lifting the trophy again and again for India. So that's my ultimate goal for India. I think my first thought is going to be that we have one common thing - that all of us have one ICC trophy.”