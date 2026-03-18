NSW rope in ex-Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin as new men’s head coach

“NSW cricket has been an integral part of my life and to rejoin the fold as Blues head coach is a proud moment for myself and my family. I am looking forward to working with our current crop of talented players to bring back an aura to NSW cricket and to have a team with a formidable and distinctive style of play we can all be proud of. Wearing the baggy blue was incredibly special and gave me some of the greatest memories of my career,” Haddin said in an NSW statement.