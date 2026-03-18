Senegal stripped off title, Morocco declared 2025 AFCON champions as CAF overturns final result

"The CAF Appeal Board decided that in application of Article 84 of the Regulations of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Senegal National Team is declared to have forfeited the Final Match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 (“the Match”), with the result of the Match being recorded as 3–0 in favour of the Federation Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF)