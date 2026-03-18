'Those who don’t understand the sensitivity...': Koneru Humpy stresses safety concerns in Cyprus ahead of Candidates

"I am not sure (if I will play at the Candidates). It depends upon the situation. Right now, I am a bit concerned about safety with the drone attacks and warships deployed (in the Mediterranean Sea) coming into the picture. And very recently, there has been bombing happening between Israel and Lebanon because of Hezbollah. So I am a bit hesitant to travel because of this. If the situation continues like this, I am really doubtful of my participation,” Humpy had told the media.