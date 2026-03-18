'Very competitive and balanced pool,' says India women coach Sjoerd Marijne after FIH Hockey WC draw

Having guided the team to a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Marijne returned to lead the side in January this year. Elaborating on his vision for the squad, he stated, “We are building something long-term. We want to build a team that is resilient, adaptable, and fearless. Qualifying was the step, but we are aiming for much more. The first steps have been made in the right direction, but there is much more to go if we want to be successful.”