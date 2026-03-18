Virat definitely is still the heartbeat of RCB: AB de Villiers

He emphasised the collective effort, noting that Kohli’s leadership benefits from having a well-rounded squad around him. “That’s my point, players contributing like that throughout the season, and the bowling attack stepping up. Virat can feel that; he can sense that he is not the only one carrying the load anymore. He has a squad of fighters around him, all gunning to win the trophy. I think they are in a really good place. It’s a similar squad, they didn’t have to change much, and they have good reason to believe they can go all the way again this coming season,” he said.