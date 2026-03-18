Zinc Football Academy qualifies for AIFF Under-18 Elite League final round

ZFA has enjoyed an impressive zonal round campaign so far, securing 11 wins from 14 matches, along with two draws and only one defeat, to comfortably confirm a spot in the Final Round. The Academy’s home record has been particularly notable, remaining unbeaten in all seven home matches, scoring 37 goals and conceding none. The zonal round, which began in November 2025, follows a home-and-away format where each team faces the other twice.