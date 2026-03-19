Afghanistan cricketers and ACB officials visit Kabul airstrike victims in hospital, express solidarity

“ACB officials and members of the #AfghanAtalan lineup paid a heartfelt visit to those injured in the recent airstrike carried out by the Pakistan Military Regime, offering support and condolences at Kabul Emergency and Wazir Akbar Khan Hospitals. Led by CEO Naseeb Khan, they inquired about the injured’s health, condemned the attack, and expressed condolences. They assured aid would be organised and urged support from citizens and businesses during this difficult time,” ACB wrote on X while sharing pictures from the visit.