Badminton: Tanvi, Arjun-Hariharan advance at Orleans Masters 2026

World Junior Championships silver medallist Tanvi, who registered a notable win over second seed Supanida Katethong of Thailand on Day 1, set up an all-India Round of 16 clash at Palais des Sports on Thursday. She defeated fellow emerging youngster Anmol Kharb in straight games, 21-14, 21-17, progressing further in the tournament, with a total prize fund of USD 250,000.