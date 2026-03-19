'Ease yourself into practice, I like relaxed attitude,' says coach Sangakkara as RR begin IPL preparation

"Okay, guys, some of us have been here before, some for many years, some for one year, some of you are new, right? So first things first, it's a great opportunity to just start talking to each other and getting to know each other, right? That's how we start into a season. Number two is to ease yourself into practice, right? We'll introduce ourselves one-on-one tomorrow, but talk to the coaches, tell us what you need, we will tell you what you need or what we need from you, not what you need, but what we need from you," Sangakkara said in a video released by Rajasthan Royals on X.