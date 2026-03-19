Golf Dagar Dagar lies Tied-eighth after first round in Australia

Kelsey Macdonald leads the field by one stroke after putting on a sensational opening round to set a new course record at the Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club of 7-under 64. The 35-year-old Scott started her round with a bogey on the first hole before the floodgates were opened on the fourth hole with a birdie. She fired another two birdies on the front nine on the seventh and ninth and then followed it up with three more birdies on the back nine, on the 11th, 12th, and 17th holes, only to finish her round with an eagle on the 18th hole. Macdonald made every Green in Regulation other than the first hole during her record-breaking round.