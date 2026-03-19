'He had become the face of RR’: Faf calls Samson's move to CSK massive thing for IPL

“And for a player like him, you don't want him thinking about responsibility, you want him thinking, 'I want to take the game on. I want to hit as many sixes as possible.' So there's a learning curve that's going to come into his career this season, 'Am I true to the game that I've always played, or do I take up the senior player role to score the bulk of the runs?' So it'll be interesting to see how that goes. I think he'll still play in the way that he does. It would be silly not to, because he's such an attacking player,” he added.