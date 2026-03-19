Indian Open squash: Abhay and Anahat shine as upsets and comebacks headline Day 2

Veer Chotrani stamped his authority early, racing ahead before an unfortunate retirement from Omlor cut the contest short. Joshna Chinappa showcased her class and big-match temperament, powering past a gritty Breanne Flynn in a hard-fought four-game clash. Despite a spirited effort, Velavan Senthilkumar pushed hard in each game but fell short against a composed Ameeshenraj Chandaran. Ramit Tandon showed glimpses of his quality but was edged out by Duncan Lee in a tightly contested straight-games encounter.