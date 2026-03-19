IPL 2026: After doing the quiet work, Kumar Kushagra ready to deliver for Gujarat Titans

What also helped Kushagra, who previously played three games for Delhi Capitals (DC), was that his issues against facing the new ball were ironed out by Solanki at GT. “Against the new ball, I was not having exactly any issues. But I was not able to play well against it because I was batting at number five or six. Even when I was practising while I was back home, I was not getting that many opportunities to practice against a new ball.