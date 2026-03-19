IPL 2026: DC’s Ashutosh Sharma banks on visualization, constant practice for more success as a finisher

That innings, he says, was the product of a problem he identified and then quietly fixed. "When I was playing for Punjab in the first year, I couldn't finish a lot of matches. I could finish only in very few games. After that year, I did an analysis and found that I am lacking in certain areas in this department. I then started applying those changes in domestic cricket games, like I have to finish the match and then come back to the dugout. Then, when I came to Delhi, I applied it there too," he said.