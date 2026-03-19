IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals skipper Parag targets better planning for finishing games

“For me, leading this franchise, having so many years with them, so many connections, emotions, and just love for the franchise, and all I am trying to do this year is try to win the IPL. I think we have a team that can win the IPL, and that is my sole focus right now. Once that is over, I can think about my personal things, which is coming back to the Indian team and whatnot after that - so that is the plan,” he said.