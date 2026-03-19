IPL 2026: RR have addressed quite a few of the things ahead of upcoming season, says Sangakkara

The former Sri Lanka captain added that the focus now shifts to execution, as RR open their campaign against CSK at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on March 30. “But again, we can have all the bases covered, everything done, and now it's really hard work where we try to get them all together, really believe in each other, and then really prepare well to start playing against the opposition. At the end of the day, the proof is in the pudding, and the strategy score is how they perform.