Jasmine takes 3-shot lead despite late bogeys in 6th leg of WPG Tour

There was a big group of seven players in Tied-fifth place, all at 3-over 145. The group included Anvitha Narender (75-70), Saanvi Somu (72-73), Shweta Mansingh (69-76), and the first round leader Khushi Khanijau (68-77), who, after a first round 68, dropped to 77 in the second round. Shweta, who was tied second after the first day, also slipped as she carded 76 in the second round. Three amateurs, Anuradha Chaudhuri (72-73), Aradhana Manikandan (72-73), and Alysha Dutt (71-74) were also in the group at Tied-fifth.