Messi scores 900th goal but Miami bow out of Concacaf Champions Cup

The 38-year-old Argentine striker has also scored a plethora of goals for FC Barcelona, Paris St‑Germain and Argentina during a glittering career in which he has won the Ballon d'Or eight times. In 2012, he set the record for the most goals in a calendar year (91), with 79 for Barcelona and 12 with Argentina. He is also the fastest player to score 100 Champions League goals in just 123 outings.