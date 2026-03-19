'My identity has been weaponised': Gambhir moves Delhi HC over misuse of his personality rights

"Multiple accounts deployed artificial intelligence, face-swapping, and voice-cloning technologies to create realistic videos falsely depicting Mr. Gambhir making statements he never made — including a fraudulent "resignation announcement" that garnered over 29 lakh views, and a fabricated clip purporting to show him making remarks about senior cricketers' World Cup participation that drew over 17 lakh views. Beyond social media, major e-commerce platforms were facilitating the sale of posters and merchandise bearing his name and likeness without any authorisation," as per the release shared by Gambhir's team.