Rajasthan's Swati and Rajat Chauhan picked in Indian archery squad for Asia Cup in Bangkok

Meanwhile, Yogendra Singh of Rajasthan has been named the coach of the Indian team for the Asia Cup archery championship. Yogendra Singh informed that the Archery Association of India has picked a very strong squad to represent the country in the Asia Cup. The squad had undergone intensive training for the Asia Cup at the Army Archery Centre in Pune from February 25 to March 5 and is further undergoing a camp in Kolkata from March 6 to 20.