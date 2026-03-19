'The moment we've waited for,' CSK welcome 'Chettan' Samson in Chennai ahead of IPL 2026

Earlier, Samson spoke about sharing the dressing room with Dhoni, "I am really excited to be part of CSK. I had spoken to Dhoni bhai over phone and had shared the dressing room with him when I was in the Indian team. I always had positive vibes after interactions with him. I will be spending close to two months with Dhoni bhai in CSK and I am looking forward to it. It will be a great opportunity for me to observe him from close quarters and learn from him," added Samson."