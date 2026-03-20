Europa League: Real Betis, Celta Vigo, Porto advance to quarterfinals

Elsewhere, a Victor Froholdt screamer and Diogo Costa’s goalkeeping helped Porto reach quarterfinals with a 4-1 aggregate win over Stuttgart. Diogo Costa had already made several big saves – including two from Chris Fuhrich – when William Gomes tapped in against the run of play. After more Diogo Costa interventions, Froholdt arrowed brilliantly into the top corner, Nikolas Nartey's late dismissal adding to Stuttgart's frustration.