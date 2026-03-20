Formula 1: Jonathan Wheatley leaves Audi with immediate effect

“Due to personal reasons, Jonathan Wheatley will depart the team immediately. The team thanks Jonathan for his contributions and wishes him the best for his future. Mattia Binotto, Head of Audi F1 Project, will continue leading the team while taking on additional responsibilities as Team Principal. Since taking charge in 2024, Mattia has overseen the team's transformation as Audi prepared for and ultimately entered Formula 1 as a chassis and power unit maker.