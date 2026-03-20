Golf: Hitaashee breaks into top-10, Diksha is tied 16th in Australia

Bakshi’s round began on the back nine, where she opened with a bogey on the ninth but quickly recovered with a birdie on the 10th. Despite another dropped shot on the 14th, she responded with a birdie on the 16th. Her round gathered momentum on the front nine, where she fired three consecutive birdies on the third, fourth, and fifth holes to close with a 68. Notably, she was highly accurate off the tee, hitting every fairway and missing only a handful of greens in regulation.