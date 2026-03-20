Golf: Ridhima stages a fine rally to grab third title of 2026 in 6th Leg of WPG Tour

While Ridhima had a smooth ride after a rough start, Jasmine had a roller coaster of a round. She began bogey-birdie and then bogeyed the fifth and double bogeyed the sixth. A birdie on the ninth meant she turned in 2-over 38. On the back nine, she bogeyed the 13th and needed to par the 18th to force a play-off. She dropped a shot and dropped to second place at 1-over 214.