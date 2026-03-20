Gujarat's Aarya Desai smashes 193 off 81 balls, in T20 tourney in Surat; considered highest score in the format

Talking about Arya Desai, Patel said, "He was a part of the KKR team in IPL before, and he is a very promising player. He has made more than 500 runs in the last Ranji Trophy season. He did a good job in both white-ball tournaments, also. Last time, he made it to the Duleep Trophy team and was even picked in the India U23 team for an Emerging Players Tournament. In all, we are looking for a good future for him," he said.