'He's 25, not 20 anymore': ABD urges Abhishek to take more responsibility ahead of IPL 2026

“The answer to his success, and to the longevity of his career and consistency, lies in him understanding and respecting different match-ups. A bowler comes on, suppose it’s Bumrah, and the game is on the line. How do you handle that? Do you attack him, or do you respect it and get to the other end? That is where you have to be true to yourself as a batter. You have to feel, ‘There’s a threat here, I’m not comfortable, I’m not going to give it away. I’ll give it a couple of minutes and see if something else comes up.' I think that is the only missing link in his game still," De Villiers noted.