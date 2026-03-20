Hockey India hosts Kazakhstan for Asian Games Qualifiers preparations in Haryana

Speaking on practicing in India, Kazakhstan coach Olga Urmanova said, “We are very pleased to be here at the Sports Authority of India Northern Regional Centre, Sonipat, which has been extremely hospitable to our team. Overall, India offers a very high standard of hockey, and that is exactly why we chose to come here—to learn, adapt, and grow. This is our second visit to India after competing in Rajgir, Bihar during the Hero Asia Cup 2025, and once again, the experience has been invaluable.”