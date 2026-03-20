IFL 2025-26: Gokulam Kerala ease past Dempo SC for their first win of the season

At the other end, Dempo, who relied on their foreign duo Sebastian Gutierrez and Marcus Joseph for creativity, found themselves stifled by a disciplined Gokulam Kerala defence. The visitors’ best opportunity of the first half came when Gutierrez picked out Marcus inside the box, but the striker’s effort was comfortably saved by Shibinraj Kunniyil, ensuring Gokulam headed into the break with their one-goal advantage.