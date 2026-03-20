Indian Open squash: Abhay, Veer Chotrani, Anahat, Tanvi Khanna storm into semis

Earlier, Joshna began confidently against El Hammamy but gradually found it difficult to counter the Egyptian’s deceptive movement and sharp cross-court shots. After a closely contested start and a strong comeback in the second game, Joshna lost momentum as El Hammamy raised her intensity to clinch the final two games. Earlier, Joshna began confidently against El Hammamy but gradually found it difficult to counter the Egyptian’s deceptive movement and sharp cross-court shots. After a closely contested start and a strong comeback in the second game, Joshna lost momentum as El Hammamy raised her intensity to clinch the final two games and seal the match.