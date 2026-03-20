IPL 2026: 'A lot of RCB's success will depend on Hazlewood's availability,' opines Du Plessis

“For a long period of time, Chinnaswamy has been a very difficult home ground. In all the years that I was there as well, you can't, you try and plan for what you think are home conditions, but it's so different all the time, and it's so batter-friendly. So the only difference I've really picked up is that you need a quality finger spinner, which I wish we had in our time in terms of the guys we're talking about now, those guys," he said.