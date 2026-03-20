IPL 2026: 'Bharat Arun has been adding a lot of value,' says Pant on LSG's bowling improvement

"I think I am in a good space, physically and mentally. I like to work on myself every day, and I enjoy that, because you have to spend time with yourself to keep improving. As long as you are playing cricket, that matters. All the seniors I speak to tell me that in cricket, you can't take it lightly even for a day. Today could be your day, but tomorrow it might not be, and that could change again the day after. So, just keep working hard," he said.