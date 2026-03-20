IPL 2026: The batting group that we have this year is amazing, says KKR captain Rahane

Watson also weighed in on the evolution of T20 batting. “A big part of this evolution comes down to the combinations and the calibre you have in the team. We saw in the last season with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Even when conditions changed a bit at their home ground, they were just trying to bat their way to a big total, which made it more challenging and higher risk. However, cricket hasn’t evolved that much. Yes, there’s been more high risk from a few batters, but in the end, you do have to assess the conditions and make the most of understanding what you can do to score as quickly as you can, while not taking on the top risks when you don’t need to. With the batters we have in our team, there is no question that they can push for higher scores. In the end, you want to have a batting unit that bats at its very best and scores one more run than the opposition.”