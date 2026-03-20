PGTI Open 2026: Daffue and Khan share two-stroke advantage on Day 2

Daffue, who is chasing a second victory on the 2026 Road to Mallorca after his win at the NTT Data Pro-Am last month, started on the tenth and made gains on four of his first six holes before adding four consecutive birdies around the turn. The 37-year-old would pick up three more shots coming in and was delighted with his bogey-free effort to once again set the pace at the top of the leaderboard.