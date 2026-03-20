'The magic of cricket’s greatest icons continues': Sunil Gavaskar on IML Season 2

Speaking about the return of the league, Gavaskar said, “Season 1 of the IML reaffirmed that the magic of cricket’s greatest icons continues to resonate deeply with fans. As we return for Season 2, the focus is on elevating that experience, with greater competition, more unforgettable moments, and the same enduring passion for the game. Fans can look forward to seeing their heroes back in action, and I am confident it will be another truly memorable edition of the tournament.”