Aditi moves to tied-3rd after strong second day; Aaron Rai and Theegala miss the cut in Valspar

Aaron Rai began his second round on the back nine with a birdie before making three bogeys and a double bogey by the turn to have dropped five strokes in the first nine holes of the day. On the front nine Rai opened once more with a birdie only to make another four bogeys and one more birdie. The seven bogeys and one double bogey brought his score for the day to 6-over par and an early close to the week.