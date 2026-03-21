IPL 2026: MI have edge CSK in greatest team debate due to contributions to Indian cricket, says Pathan

“CSK don't have four Indian captains, MI do. In that respect, assembling a team and contributing to a bigger cause, I think MI are the greatest IPL team. I know CSK will always say they are also the greatest, having won five trophies too. There is no doubt. There will always be a debate and it is a fair debate. But I think MI take the edge because they have given so many wonderful cricketers and young talents to Indian cricket," said Pathan on JioStar.