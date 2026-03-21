IPL 2026: T20 WC squad snub will motivate Shubman Gill this season, says Cheteshwar Pujara

“Playing your first IPL season with a team like GT, under the guidance of Ashish Nehra, will be a big opportunity for Ashok Sharma. He may not get into the playing XI immediately, early in the season, because you have Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, and Kagiso Rabada as the third seamer. But I won’t be surprised if Rabada misses out at some point. If they think of bringing in someone like Jason Holder, who has been in prime form in T20 cricket, they could have an extra Indian seamer in Ashok Sharma instead of Rabada. That might be a combination GT can look at. But in the first phase of the IPL, their playing XI will likely remain as it was in the past.”